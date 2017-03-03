SOCIETY

Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in New Jersey hotel pool

(Shutterstock)

FAIRFIELD, NJ (WPVI) --
Police say a Pennsylvania man who doesn't know how to swim jumped into the deep end of a pool at a New Jersey hotel and rescued a boy from drowning.

Fairfield police say a Paterson woman and a male companion were in the pool at the La Quinta Inn on Thursday with her five children, who range in age from 1 to 9.

Police say none knew how to swim, and the 9-year-old went under water.

The companion ran to the front desk for help. Police say 37-year-old Randolph Tajada-Perez, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was checking in.

Tajada-Perez, who doesn't know how to swim, jumped into the pool and after several attempts reached the child.

"Anyone who has a fear of water and is not comfortable swimming can truly appreciate the bravery displayed by this hero guest, who conquered his own fears to save the young life of another," Police Chief Anthony Manna said.. "All of us at the police department are extremely proud of him."

The boy is in stable condition.
Related Topics:
societyrescuedrowningswimmingpoolFairfield
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Special glasses help boy see colors for 1st time
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Weekend Action - March 3rd, 4th and 5th
Improving immigrants quality of life
More Society
Top Stories
At least 2 hurt in Kensington house fire
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
4 people shot outside bar in East Mt. Airy
Police search for possible weapon inside Delco school
Arguments prompt news channel ban at Pa. YMCA
AccuWeather: Windy and Cold, Snow Showers Today
Show More
Pence used private email for state business as governor
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condominiums
Wendy Saltzman shares story of breast cancer fight
Arson attempt under investigation in Grays Ferry
Police chase ends in crash in Wilmington
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos