SOCIETY

Memorial Day Observances

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware Valley honors ultimate sacrifices (WPVI)

Those who have died while defending America at war were honored during Memorial Day Services in our area.

In Ridley Park, Delaware County, District Attorney Jack Whelan led this ceremony to remember the fallen .

Small white crosses were erected in the ground at Veterans Park.

Wreaths were placed in their honor, to thank those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

In Hatfield, Montgomery County, three wreaths were laid during a ceremony .

The Memorial Day service was organized by the Hatfield American Legion Post number 933.

The ceremony concluded with a 21 gun salute, and a lone bugler.

Down at the shore, the 7 Mile Island American Legion Parade made its way through Stone Harbor.

It ended at the Women's Civic Club on 96th Street at the Beach.

Local veterans gathered there for the ceremony.
Related Topics:
society6abc Communityphiladelphia newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Memorial Day by the numbers
Making plans for Memorial Day and the Summer - FYI Philly
Seven cool and fun things to do outdoors in Philadelphia this summer
Longwood Gardens' iconic main Fountain is open for business - FYI Philly
More Society
Top Stories
Giraffe dies at Lehigh Valley Zoo after possible neck injury
Police: Kids see man performing lewd act in NJ library
Little Pete's closing for good in Center City
Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida
AccuWeather: Clouds Hang On Tuesday, Brighter Midweek
Remembering the fallen at Vietnam, Korean war memorials
Bridesburg honors the fallen with Memorial Day tradition
Show More
Parade, moments of remembrance in Burlington County
Trump hails the fallen and their families at Arlington
University of Delaware baseball champs headed to Texas
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
Gloomy skies don't deter Memorial Day beachgoers
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Remembering the fallen at Vietnam, Korean war memorials
Gloomy skies don't deter Memorial Day beachgoers
Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida
More Video