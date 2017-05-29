Memorial Day Observances

Those who have died while defending America at war were honored during Memorial Day Services in our area.In Ridley Park, Delaware County, District Attorney Jack Whelan led this ceremony to remember the fallen .Small white crosses were erected in the ground at Veterans Park.Wreaths were placed in their honor, to thank those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.In Hatfield, Montgomery County, three wreaths were laid during a ceremony .The Memorial Day service was organized by the Hatfield American Legion Post number 933.The ceremony concluded with a 21 gun salute, and a lone bugler.Down at the shore, the 7 Mile Island American Legion Parade made its way through Stone Harbor.It ended at the Women's Civic Club on 96th Street at the Beach.Local veterans gathered there for the ceremony.