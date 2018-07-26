Minor league baseball team's 'millennial night' sparks backlash

A Michigan minor league baseball team may have been going for tongue-in-cheek with a recent promotion, but they ended up offending some in their target audience.The theme? Millenial night.This past Saturday, the Montgomery Biscuits hosted an ode to all things stereotypically tied to those who fall between the ages of 22 and 37.In a tweet, advertising the event, the Biscuits told millennials there would be napping and selfie stations, avocados, craft beer and free participation ribbons.True to their word, there were, in fact, sleeping areas, prizes for showing up and different avocado incarnations.As expected, not everyone found the campaign funny.Many on social media slammed the theme night as condescending and tone-deaf.The team isn't apologizing though.The Biscuits say 80-percent of the people in the front office are millennials, including the guy who came up with the idea.They went on to say they quote "apreesh" their hip, young fans -- thousands of whom showed "IRL."------