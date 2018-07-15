Missing Wilmington man located after police issue Gold Alert

A missing man from Wilmington has been located after Delaware police issued a Gold Alert Sunday morning.Reinaldo Ortiz was last heard from at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.He is described as approximately 5'5", 205-pounds.All attempts to locate Ortiz have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and welfare.If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Delaware State Police.------