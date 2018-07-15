SOCIETY

Missing Wilmington man located after police issue Gold Alert

The Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for Reinaldo Ortiz, and are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A missing man from Wilmington has been located after Delaware police issued a Gold Alert Sunday morning.

Reinaldo Ortiz was last heard from at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is described as approximately 5'5", 205-pounds.

All attempts to locate Ortiz have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and welfare.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Delaware State Police.

Related Topics:
societydelaware newsmissing man
