MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia preview

Sunday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 88th birthday.
On Monday, we remember the civil rights icon with service projects across the nation.
In Philadelphia, we pay tribute to Dr. King with the largest event in the entire nation.
Todd Bernstein, the President, Founder and Director of the Greater Philadelphia MLK Day of Service, spoke to Action News about how you can get involved.
Details:
Signature Project
Girard College
2101 South College Avenue in North Philadelphia
Monday 9 a.m.
ONLINE: http://mlkdayofservice.org/about-the-greater-philadelphia-martin-luther-king-day-of-service/
Related Topics:
societysocietymlk daymartin luther king jr
societysocietymlk daymartin luther king jr