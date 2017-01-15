SOCIETY

MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia preview
EMBED </>More News Videos

Todd Bernstein speaks about MLK Day of Service. (WPVI)

Sunday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 88th birthday.

On Monday, we remember the civil rights icon with service projects across the nation.

In Philadelphia, we pay tribute to Dr. King with the largest event in the entire nation.

Todd Bernstein, the President, Founder and Director of the Greater Philadelphia MLK Day of Service, spoke to Action News about how you can get involved.

Details:
Signature Project

Girard College
2101 South College Avenue in North Philadelphia
Monday 9 a.m.

ONLINE: http://mlkdayofservice.org/about-the-greater-philadelphia-martin-luther-king-day-of-service/
Related Topics:
societysocietymlk daymartin luther king jr
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Overdue book returned to San Francisco Library, 100 years later
American Airlines honors 3 employees with 'All American Hero' award
Champ's Sports employees buy Nikes for man who couldn't afford them
Non-profit group helps NJ Air Force veteran
More Society
Top Stories
Taxi driver shot 13 times in West Philadelphia
Man with shotgun robs woman in South Philadelphia garage
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Mayor Kenney: 'Sit where you want' in Rittenhouse Square
Teen taken from hospital as baby reunited with parents
Pa. man convicted in woman's death after robbery
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny
Show More
Biloxi slammed as it declares Monday 'Great Americans Day'
Eddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, dies
Search still ongoing for missing fisherman in Ocean County
2 men shot outside Chester restaurant
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
More News
Top Video
Taxi driver shot 13 times in West Philadelphia
Man with shotgun robs woman in South Philadelphia garage
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny
2 men shot outside Chester restaurant
More Video