SOCIETY

MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia
EMBED </>More News Videos

For many people in the Delaware Valley and beyond, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day affords an opportunity to translate King's words into action. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For many people Philadelphia and beyond, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service not only honors the life and legacy of a legendary civil rights leader, but affords an opportunity to translate his words into action.

Sunday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 88th birthday.

On Monday, the nation remember the civil rights icon with service projects across the nation.

In Philadelphia, volunteers pay tribute to Dr. King with the largest event in the entire nation.

Todd Bernstein, the President, Founder and Director of the Greater Philadelphia MLK Day of Service, spoke to Action News about how you can get involved.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Todd Bernstein speaks about MLK Day of Service.



Details:
Signature Project

Girard College
2101 South College Avenue in North Philadelphia
Monday 9 a.m.

ONLINE: http://mlkdayofservice.org/about-the-greater-philadelphia-martin-luther-king-day-of-service/
Related Topics:
societysocietymlk daymartin luther king jr
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Overdue book returned to San Francisco Library, 100 years later
American Airlines honors 3 employees with 'All American Hero' award
Champ's Sports employees buy Nikes for man who couldn't afford them
Non-profit group helps NJ Air Force veteran
More Society
Top Stories
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
Taxi driver shot 13 times in West Philadelphia
Woman robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia garage
Pennsylvania lawmakers rally to save 'Obamacare'
Trump Suggests CIA Director 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Show More
Relive the 'Miracle on the Hudson' on the 8th anniversary
Pizza delivery driver robbed in Tacony
Man shot multiple times, killed in West Philadelphia
Man critically injured in Wilmington shooting
Prosecutor: Man posed as model, got nude photos of teen
More News
Top Video
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
Pennsylvania lawmakers rally to save 'Obamacare'
Pizza delivery driver robbed in Tacony
More Video