MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --For many people Philadelphia and beyond, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service not only honors the life and legacy of a legendary civil rights leader, but affords an opportunity to translate his words into action.
Sunday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 88th birthday.
On Monday, the nation remember the civil rights icon with service projects across the nation.
In Philadelphia, volunteers pay tribute to Dr. King with the largest event in the entire nation.
Todd Bernstein, the President, Founder and Director of the Greater Philadelphia MLK Day of Service, spoke to Action News about how you can get involved.
Details:
Signature Project
Girard College
2101 South College Avenue in North Philadelphia
Monday 9 a.m.
ONLINE: http://mlkdayofservice.org/about-the-greater-philadelphia-martin-luther-king-day-of-service/