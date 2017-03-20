SOCIETY

Mom sends thank you note to police for arresting daughter

A mom in Florida is making headlines after writing a letter to police, thanking them for arresting her teenage daughter.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WPVI) --
A mom in Florida is making headlines after writing a letter to police, thanking them for arresting her teenage daughter.

Walton County, Florida Sheriff Michael Adkinson shared the letter on their Facebook page.


In it, mom writes to Walton County officers in Florida, explaining that her daughter was "one of the thousands of spoiled spring breakers 'living it up' on the beach" who got arrested for underage drinking.

Mom says her daughter was warned, but apparently that went "in one ear and out the other." But the arrest has now scared her daughter and she's learned her lesson.

She then goes on to thank the arresting officers, calling them firm, but nice. She says she's sorry her daughter added to their workload, but she's reassured that they are doing the job she couldn't do from hundreds of miles away.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
