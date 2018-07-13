SOCIETY

Morris Animal Refuge responds to San Diego newspaper 'parasite' headline

Morris Animal Refuge responds to San Diego newspaper 'parasite' headline. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is trending on Twitter after they went head to head with a San Diego newspaper and their headline: "Let's be honest, America: Dogs are parasites, not man's best friend."

Morris Animal Refuge didn't take the Union-Tribune's claim lightly.

The shelter started sharing photos of several dogs, looking for their forever homes.

Tweets like, "Sweet adoptable boy Comet has no idea that this piece is saying he's a parasite. So he's just happily grinning his big goofy grin at you."

That led to people sharing pictures of pups looking for parents.

Even dictionary.com joined in on the conversation, giving the official meaning of the word parasite and pupper -- an affectionate term for a doggo -- adding #WeKnowWhichWeChoose.

------
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsanimalstwittersocial mediaviralbig talkers
