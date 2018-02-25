SOCIETY

Mural to honor Octavious V. Catto

Mural to honor Octavious V. Catto. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11:35 p.m. on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

The Mural Arts Project has commissioned a new mural to honor 19th-century civil rights activist Octavius V. Catto of Philadelphia.

This is a rendering of the mural that will be created outside of Universal Charter School in South Philadelphia where Catto lived.

Catto was assassinated in 1871 for being an outspoken activist for giving African-Americans the right to vote.

Last year, he became the first African American to be honored with a memorial in Philadelphia.

