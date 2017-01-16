ANIMAL NEWS

'Nature at its best:' Giant gator spotted at Florida nature center
Floridians have seen their share of giant alligators, but nothing like this. (WPVI)

LAKELAND, FL --
Floridians have seen their share of giant alligators, but usually not like this.

Most recently, video of a gator that could easily be mistaken for a dinosaur was shared on Facebook from a woman who was visiting a nature center in Lakeland.

"I love Circle B. Nature at its best," Kim Joiner wrote on Facebook.

The video shows four people at the Polk Nature Discovery Center watching as a behemoth of an alligator slowly walks across the path.

The video has been shared more than 13,000 times with many people in disbelief.

"OMG. Look at the size of that dinosaur," Michelle W. wrote.

"Was that Godzilla? Wow," wrote Thomas B.

Some people, however, are questioning the video, claiming it could be fake.
