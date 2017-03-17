New Smithsonian exhibit makes guests part of the art

A new, unusual exhibit at the Smithsonian is making museum goers part of the exhibit.This immersive experience at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden encourages people to be a part of the art.And as you can imagine, it's not only attracting record crowds but sweeping social media feeds.The Infinity Mirror Rooms are the work of artist Yayoi Kusama, who is nearly 88-years-old.She spent her life struggling with anxiety and hallucinations and shares that feeling through this exhibition.------