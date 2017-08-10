N.J. Farmers supporting WIC program

It's national farmer's market week and one spot in New Jersey selling fresh fruits and veggies got a few special visitors Thursday.The state's health commissioner, Cathleen Bennett and agriculture secretary Douglas Fisher were in Bridgeton.Rottkamp Farms is one of several farmer's markets allowing WIC members to trade their nutrition checks for pre-packaged bags of fresh produce.The officials said they hope to see more people take advantage of the program.Only 66 percent of the farmers market vouchers were redeemed across the state last year.