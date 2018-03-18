Nydia Han speaks at National Korean American Students Conference

Action News' Nydia Han spoke to a special group at a place near and dear to her heart.
Han flew to Illinois to speak at the National Korean American Students Conference at Northwestern University, her alma mater.
Some of the topics discussed Saturday included journalism's changing landscape, social media, and the challenges faced in the era of so-called 'fake news.'
Han also talked about her Korean-American experience and being a woman of color in this business and beyond.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proud
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proud