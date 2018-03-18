PHILLY PROUD

Nydia Han speaks at National Korean American Students Conference

Nydia Han reports on her visit to the National Korean American Students Conference during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

Action News' Nydia Han spoke to a special group at a place near and dear to her heart.

Han flew to Illinois to speak at the National Korean American Students Conference at Northwestern University, her alma mater.

Some of the topics discussed Saturday included journalism's changing landscape, social media, and the challenges faced in the era of so-called 'fake news.'

Han also talked about her Korean-American experience and being a woman of color in this business and beyond.

