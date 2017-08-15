SOCIETY

Obama's Charlottesville message one of the most liked tweets in history

United States former President Barack Obama leaves after giving his speech at the "Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation" summit, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Former President Barack Obama's twitter response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is on track to make history.

Obama shared the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela in a series of posts on Twitter.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama wrote. The tweet featured a photograph of Obama peering into a window filled with young children of a number of racial backgrounds. By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time.


In subsequent tweets, Obama continued the quote, which read: "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love... For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." The phrases are a line of text from Mandela's autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom."

According to Twitter-tracking site Favstar, the former president's tweet was the second-most-liked tweet of all time, surpassing talk show host Ellen Degeneres' selfie tweet at the Academy Awards back in 2014. Ariana Grande's tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarack obamanelson mandelacharlottesville demonstrationstwitter
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
Tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your next design
Twitter account set up to identify Unite the Right protesters
More Society
Top Stories
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn
Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
Dice game ends in deadly shooting in West Philly
AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers and Storms Today
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
Show More
100 marijuana plants removed from West Phila. home
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos