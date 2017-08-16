SOCIETY

Obama's Charlottesville message becomes most liked tweet ever

United States former President Barack Obama leaves after giving his speech at the "Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation" summit, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Former President Barack Obama's twitter response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has made Twitter history.


Obama shared the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela in a series of posts on Twitter.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama wrote. The tweet featured a photograph of Obama peering into a window filled with young children of a number of racial backgrounds.

By Wednesday morning, the tweet had more than 3 million likes, making it the most-liked tweet of all time.


In subsequent tweets, Obama continued the quote, which read: "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love... For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." The phrases are a line of text from Mandela's autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom."

Prior to this tweet, Ariana Grande's tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England held the top spot with 2.7 million likes, followed by Ellen Degeneres' selfie tweet at the Academy Awards back in 2014.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarack obamanelson mandelacharlottesville demonstrationstwitter
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
Philadelphia firefighter in hot water over 'protest' photo
Live like J.T. Baskeball Camp
Philadelphia Marathon teams up to fight cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Solidarity vigil held at Garden of Reflection
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Fire damages home in Holmesburg
AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon
Lawsuit: Bucks Co. woman finds rodent in Chick-Fil-A sandwich
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
Possible vandalism to Rizzo statue investigated
Show More
High school basketball star remains hospitalized after shooting
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue surrenders
Philadelphia firefighter in hot water over 'protest' photo
Police recover Jeep possibly linked to Center City hit-and-run
Video released in attempted arson of city vehicles
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos