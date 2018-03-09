SOCIETY

Off-duty trooper uses makeshift tourniquet to save Atlantic City Expressway crash victim

Off-duty trooper uses makeshift tourniquet to save Atlantic City Expressway crash victim. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey State Trooper was off-duty when he came across a crash and his quick thinking and training helped save two lives.

One victim was bleeding badly and the trooper created a makeshift tourniquet with a t-shirt and a stick.

Twenty-seven-year-old Trooper Kenneth Minnes is stationed in Port Norris.

But this past Monday, he was off-duty driving down the Atlantic City Expressway in Gloucester Township when he saw a truck that went off the road and crash.

Two people were in the vehicle and they were both badly hurt.

Trooper Minnes says the man he helped with his tourniquet remains hospitalized in stable condition.

SOCIETY
