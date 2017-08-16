SOCIETY

Old glory raising money for wounded veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

A travelling symbol of patriotism has arrived in Delaware (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
A travelling symbol of patriotism has arrived in Delaware.

Motorcycle riders are moving this American flag from state to state on a mission to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.

The Action Cam was there Thursday as a group from Virginia transferred the flag to its next caretakers at a Harley-Davidson shop in New Castle.

From there the riders will bring it to Mount Emphraim, New Jersey, and eventually back to Wisconsin where the tour all started.

By the time the flag arrives home, the organizers hope to have raised $200,000 dollars for veterans across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society6abc Communitydelaware newsPhilly ProudNew Castle
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Globetrotters basketball clinic
Mayor Kenney addresses NeighborWorks conference
"Oldest living Phillies fan"
New bike sharing program in New Jersey
More Society
Top Stories
'Philly is Charlottesville' marching down Broad Street
LIVE VIDEO: 'Philly is Charlottesville' Rally
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
Search for missing elderly man in Philadelphia
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Show More
AA to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Phila. police union wins $8M settlement in overtime dispute
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
More Video