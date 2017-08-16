Old glory raising money for wounded veterans

A travelling symbol of patriotism has arrived in Delaware.Motorcycle riders are moving this American flag from state to state on a mission to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.The Action Cam was there Thursday as a group from Virginia transferred the flag to its next caretakers at a Harley-Davidson shop in New Castle.From there the riders will bring it to Mount Emphraim, New Jersey, and eventually back to Wisconsin where the tour all started.By the time the flag arrives home, the organizers hope to have raised $200,000 dollars for veterans across the country.