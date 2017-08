Her family says she may be the oldest living Phillies fan, so on the occasion of her birthday, the team showed its love for her.That is the Phillie Fanatic, serenading Loretta Macalintal, as she turned 105 years old.Family and friends turned out at the Legacy Gardens in Bristol, Bucks County to celebrate.And Loretta got some new gear to add to her wardrobe, a Phillies shirt and hat, which she will wear with pride.