BARBARA BUSH

World leaders and friends offer condolences after former First Lady passes away

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush: The White House Years (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There has been an outpouring of support as people remember the life and legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush passed away at the age of 92 today.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticssocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen in May
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Outrage over business cited for flying military flags
Revolution Museum celebrates 1st anniversary, Super Bowl bet
More Society
Top Stories
Southwest engine fails in midair; victim identified
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
What happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380?
Passenger on Southwest plane: "I feel really very fortunate"
I-95 SB, I-476 SB to I-95 NB reopen in Delco
LISTEN: Philly police release call from Starbucks employee
Starbucks to close stores for bias training after Philly arrests
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Show More
VIDEO: Flyers' Sean Couturier goes down at practice, possibly hurt
PHOTOS: Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
Chopper 6 VIDEO shows damaged engine, window
RAW VIDEO: Passengers exit after Southwest flight makes emergency landing
RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing
More News