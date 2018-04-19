Pa. boy, 4, summoned for jury duty

A 4-year-old boy from Northeastern Pennsylvania received a summons for jury duty.A letter in the mail ordered Damien Shrader to show up at the courthouse.Damien's mom says he's only ever gotten one other letter in the mail. And it was from Santa.Luzerne County Courthouse workers think Damien's name may have gotten on their list when his great-grandmother bought stock for him.Damien's parents joked that the court formally excused the jury duty because he has pre-school that day.------