Parents claim Hatchimals have a potty mouth

One of the most sought after gifts this holiday season is now being accused of having a potty mouth.Some parents say "Hatchimals" are cursing.The parents say, the bird-like toys seem to say swear words as they sleep.Hatchimals make unintelligible noises and can repeat words or phrases that humans teach them.The parent company Spin Master denies the toys are swearing on their own.There are also complaints that the Hatchimals are failing to hatch.