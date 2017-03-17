Pennsylvania mom creates hijab for dolls

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) --A mom in Pennsylvania is the creative force behind a very special and important new doll accessory - a hijab.
Safaa Bokhari is the mom of a 5-year-old girl and first made one of the hijabs for her little girl's Barbie.
Bokhari says she has been harassed for wearing her headscarf and wanted her daughter to be proud of their culture and religion.
So her friend, Giselle, got on board.
They're hoping schools and non-muslim parents get them for their dolls to help spread awareness and acceptance for this generation.
They call it the "Hello Hijab."
Proceeds from the doll-sized headscarves go to charity. A Muslim seamstress in Pittsburgh created them and they will be available for $6 starting April 1.
To buy your Hello Hijab, CLICK HERE.
