  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Pennsylvania mom creates hijab for dolls

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mom in Pennsylvania is the creative force behind a very special and important new doll accessory - a hijab. (WPVI)

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) --
A mom in Pennsylvania is the creative force behind a very special and important new doll accessory - a hijab.

Safaa Bokhari is the mom of a 5-year-old girl and first made one of the hijabs for her little girl's Barbie.

Bokhari says she has been harassed for wearing her headscarf and wanted her daughter to be proud of their culture and religion.

So her friend, Giselle, got on board.

They're hoping schools and non-muslim parents get them for their dolls to help spread awareness and acceptance for this generation.

They call it the "Hello Hijab."

Proceeds from the doll-sized headscarves go to charity. A Muslim seamstress in Pittsburgh created them and they will be available for $6 starting April 1.

To buy your Hello Hijab, CLICK HERE.

------
Related Topics:
societytoysmuslimsbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
New Smithsonian exhibit makes guests part of the art
ACME "Hope Cards"
Shore Job Fair
8-year-old writes letter to robber who stole from her family
More Society
Top Stories
Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco
J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia
SEPTA announces proposed fare increases
Police: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Show More
Philadelphia enforcing beverage tax compliance
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run in Pottstown
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook
More Video