EMBED >More News Videos A look at Philadelphia Then - and what the growing city looks like Now

Philadelphia is always evolving. Even many of the landmarks we know and love have changed a lot.Here is the latest in our series Philadelphia - Then and Now - with old photos from Phillyhistory.org and new photos from 6abc. It's amazing what you'll recognize - and what you won't.And in case you missed it, here's the first edition: