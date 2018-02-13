SOCIETY

Philadelphia throws parade for return of LOVE sculpture

LOVE sculpture returns home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on February 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
"LOVE" is back in Philadelphia, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture returned to its home Tuesday - after making a number of stops in a parade around Philadelphia before its reinstallation.

The route started at 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and ended at LOVE Park.

The sculpture was temporarily installed at nearby City Hall in 2016 while its home was going through a renovation.

It was taken off view a year ago for repairs ahead of the park's reopening.

The perennial tourist attraction looks a bit different. It's been repainted to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist originally used. At some point over the decades, the purple had been repainted blue.

A new rectangular pedestal was also designed, in keeping with how Indiana's other works are displayed.
