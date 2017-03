Scammers are always coming up with different ways to take your hard-earned cash. According to Inc.com scammers are hiding behind certain area codes that appear to be U.S. numbers, but are actually international.There are three different variations of the so-called "473 scam."In the first version of the scam, criminals use robo-dialers to call their potential victims, and hang up before anyone picks up the phone. Another version of the scam waits for the target to answer, then plays a recording of someone pleading for help or being attacked before hanging up. The third version of the scam operates much like this, except using text messages to ask for help.In all of these cases, the criminal wants you to call or text back. To protect yourself do not call or text back.According to Inc.com , unless you know someone from the following countries, it's best to not answer or return calls from these area codes:242 - Bahamas441 - Bermuda784 - St. Vincent and Grenadines246 - Barbados473 - Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique809, 829, and 849 - Dominican Republic264 - Anguilla649 - Turks and Caicos868 - Trinidad and Tobago268 - Antigua664 - Montserrat876 - Jamaica284 - British Virgin Islands721 - St. Maarten758 - St. Lucia869 - St. Kitts and Nevis345 - Cayman Islands767 - Dominica