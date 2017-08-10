SOCIETY

Police academy test cadets' focus using rubber chicken

The Indiana University Police Academy are testing out a new technique to test the cadets' focus. (WPVI)

The Indiana University Police Academy are testing out a new technique to test the cadets' focus.

The Academy shared a video to their Facebook on August 7 of their so-called 'chicken test', which shows an instructor squeezing the rubber chicken into cadets' ears to see whether or not they will break focus.

The video has since gone viral.
