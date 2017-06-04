SOCIETY

Police dashboard camera catches man's heroic act to stop a wayward car

EMBED </>More Videos

A Dixon, Illinois man didn't hesitate to take action when he took notice of a car that had gone out of control. (WPVI)

A Dixon, Illinois man didn't hesitate to take action when he took notice of a car that had gone out of control as it's driver was having a seizure.

Dixon Police said a patrol car was driving near the intersection of 4th Avenue and North Galena Avenue when officers saw a blue car heading north on Galena and running red lights, veering into the opposite lane of traffic.

Randy Tompkins was heading south and had to reverse his car to keep from getting hit. The footage shows Tompkins as he stopped his car, got out and dove inside the wayward car. The driver was in the middle of a seizure.

According to police, paramedics took the driver to a hospital to recover.
Related Topics:
societypolicehero6abc Snacks
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- June 2-4
10th Annual Roots Picnic held in Philly
Preventing the tragedy of home fire
Judging the dog, not the breed
More Society
Top Stories
British police arrest 12 as Londoners recall night of terror
Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown
Victim shot near West Philadelphia pizza shop dies
NJ-based Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home
Show More
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warmer!
Key people to watch at Cosby's sexual assault trial
Police: Dealers peddled cocaine from Papa John's pizza boxes
Woman to pay $241k in crash that destroyed Dewey Beach restaurant
Philadelphia principal's message motivates college grad
More News
Top Video
British police arrest 12 as Londoners recall night of terror
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
Key people to watch at Cosby's sexual assault trial
Philadelphia principal's message motivates college grad
More Video