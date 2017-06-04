Police dashboard camera catches man's heroic act to stop a wayward car

A Dixon, Illinois man didn't hesitate to take action when he took notice of a car that had gone out of control as it's driver was having a seizure.Dixon Police said a patrol car was driving near the intersection of 4th Avenue and North Galena Avenue when officers saw a blue car heading north on Galena and running red lights, veering into the opposite lane of traffic.Randy Tompkins was heading south and had to reverse his car to keep from getting hit. The footage shows Tompkins as he stopped his car, got out and dove inside the wayward car. The driver was in the middle of a seizure.According to police, paramedics took the driver to a hospital to recover.