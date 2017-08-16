Powerball jackpot tops $430 million

The Powerball jackpot has jumped into top-ten territory.A winner in Wednesday night's drawing could walk away with an estimated $430 million.Anticipation was especially high at one Sunono A-Plus Mini Market in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, where a winning $100,000 ticket was sold on Saturday.Powerball ticket machines across the region were expected to be busier than usual ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.Powerball is currently played in 44 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.----------