Powerball jackpot tops $430 million

$430M Powerball drawing tonight: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on August 16, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Powerball jackpot has jumped into top-ten territory.

A winner in Wednesday night's drawing could walk away with an estimated $430 million.

Anticipation was especially high at one Sunono A-Plus Mini Market in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, where a winning $100,000 ticket was sold on Saturday.

Powerball ticket machines across the region were expected to be busier than usual ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

Powerball is currently played in 44 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

----------
