Powerball jackpot tops $430 million

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Powerball jackpot has jumped into top-ten territory.
A winner in Wednesday night's drawing could walk away with an estimated $430 million.
Anticipation was especially high at one Sunono A-Plus Mini Market in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, where a winning $100,000 ticket was sold on Saturday.
Powerball ticket machines across the region were expected to be busier than usual ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.
Powerball is currently played in 44 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps