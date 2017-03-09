Pregnant woman awards man for giving up subway seat

A pregnant woman awarded a man with a thoughtful trophy after he gave up his seat to her on the subway.New York City designer, Yvonne Lin, is 8-months pregnant with her second child. She commutes two hours on the subway each day and says for her entire first pregnancy, and the bulk of the her second one, not one man ever offered her his seat on the train.So she had an idea. She commissioned a small trophy of a man ripping off his shirt and called it the "#1 Decent Dude" award for the first man who gave up his seat.Lin finally awarded it to Ricky Barksdale when he did so last Friday.He was most appreciative, but not more than she was that he gave up his seat.------