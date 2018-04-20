SOCIETY

Massachusetts preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'

EMBED </>More Videos

Massachusetts preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WPVI) --
Students attending one preschool in Massachusetts are not allowed to call each other "best friends."
Little Julia attends Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown. Like many 4-year-olds, she loves her dolls, arts and crafts and she has a best friend.

"She said you know so-and-so, you're my best buddy. The teacher told her that she couldn't say that there in school," Julia's mother, Christine Hartwell, told WBZ-TV.

"Best friend" is not a term Julia can use at Pentucket Workshop Preschool.

"I think it's ridiculous. Children who are 4 years old speak from their heart, so they should be able to call kids anything loving - you're my best friend, you're my best pal," Hartwell said.

The school explained to Hartwell that "the term best friend can lead other children to feel excluded," and it can "ultimately lead to the formation of cliques and outsiders," and the school encourages "students to have a wider group of friends."
"Although I think that words are really important and the term 'best' does have an implied meaning to it. I don't know if the right answer is necessarily denying children the ability to use that term," said Dr. Gregory Young, a pediatric psychologist.

Hartwell says Julia still says "best friend" at home, but her daughter seems unsure if the term is appropriate since she was told not to use it at school

"Even now she goes to say it in a loving way -- 'I'm going to go see my best friend Charlie' or this one or that one -- and she looks at me sideways as she's saying it, and she's checking in with me to see if that language is OK," Hartwell said.

Hartwell says her daughter will not be going to school the rest of the year. Pentucket Workshop Preschool has not responded to a request for comment.

WBZ-TV contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeducationpre-schoolschoolu.s. & worldchildrenMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Barbara Bush's summer town honors her with garden
More Society
Top Stories
Source: Nick Foles agrees to restructured contract with Eagles
Temple suspends frat after reports of sex assault, drinking, drugs
School aide accused of assaulting special needs student
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Police K-9 injured during arrest in Upper Darby
Local Students Rally for Gun Safety in Center City
1 injured in Florida high school shooting, officials say
Show More
Defense says schedules show Cosby wasn't around for assault
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
Police seek suspect in Lindenwold, NJ murder
Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington fire has died
DNC files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks
More News