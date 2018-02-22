SOCIETY

Proposed South Carolina law would fine saggy pants wearers

EMBED </>More Videos

A proposed law in South Carolina is looking to fine and dish out community service to those who get caught with their pants below their waist - yes, saggy pants.

A proposed law in South Carolina is looking to fine and dish out community service to those who get caught with their pants below their waist - yes, we're talking about saggy pants.

According to WCIV, the bill would make it unlawful for a person to appear in public with his or her pants sagging more than three inches below the "crest of his ileum" (the top of the hips), thus exposing their skin or undergarments.

Although the offense would be noncriminal, perpetrators would be required to pay a fine: $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second, and $75 or six hours of community service, or both, for third and thereafter offenses.

Representative Wendell Gilliard, who co-sponsored House Bill 4957, said the saggy situation is getting worse as the years fly by.

"The pants now are being worn below the knees," he said. "If a female was to go around in the same fashion, pants down by their ankles or below the waist, we would see that as indecent exposure."

Gilliard said he has seen all "creeds and races" with sagging pants and believes that what impacts one race impacts all races.

------ Send a News Tip to Action News Report a Correction or Typo Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylawsclothingu.s. & worldfashionSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pictures go viral after photo shoot inside Hobby Lobby
R Kelly evicted from 2 Georgia homes over $30K in unpaid rent
Man on NJ island uses kayak after bridge torn down
Gun owner destroys AR-15 after Florida school shooting
More Society
Top Stories
Chester County father charged in baby's death
Beam falls on vehicles on Pa. Turnpike killing man
Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks Co.
Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del.
NJ troopers who deactivated explosives honored
Police: Suspect sought for restaurant robbery in Delaware
Woman shot to death while driving on Broad St. ID'd
3-alarm fire in SW Phila. disrupts mass transit
Show More
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
Fmr. Radnor Twp. commissioner indicted
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Warminster EMT charged with soliciting a minor
Alex Trebek to moderate Pa. governor's debate
More News
Top Video
NJ troopers who deactivated explosives honored
Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks Co.
Action News Update
Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Del.
More Video