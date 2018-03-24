SOCIETY

Punxsutawney Phil wanted by Pennsylvania sheriffs office

Punxsutawney Phil wanted by Pennsylvania sheriffs office. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Pennsylvania police are looking for America's most famous groundhog, and they mean business.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Office has put Punxsutawney Phil on a wanted list.

Phil is wanted for deception.

Officials say he promised just six more weeks of winter, but that promise has expired and cold Pennsylvanians are demanding spring.

