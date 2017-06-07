Thousands of local college-bound students gathered at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday for a huge pep rally.A rapper got the crowd pumped up for the 3rd Annual Reach Higher Philly College Signing Day.Three thousand students from across the city gathered to celebrate the next chapter in their lives, college.The teens later heard from Superintendent Dr. William Hite before meeting with future classmates.College signing day is a national event hosted by former first lady Michelle Obama.