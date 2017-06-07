SOCIETY

Reach Higher Philly College Signing Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of local college-bound students gathered at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday for a huge pep rally (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands of local college-bound students gathered at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday for a huge pep rally.

A rapper got the crowd pumped up for the 3rd Annual Reach Higher Philly College Signing Day.

Three thousand students from across the city gathered to celebrate the next chapter in their lives, college.

The teens later heard from Superintendent Dr. William Hite before meeting with future classmates.

College signing day is a national event hosted by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc Communityphiladelphia newspennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Pennsylvania Rivers Month
"Summer of Wonder" at the library
Act of kindness towards blind Cubs fan goes viral
Del. entrepreneur creates dating site based on credit scores
More Society
Top Stories
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Radnor police: Employee sold drugs in Chipotle parking lot
Officer attacked while breaking up fight in Center City
VIDEO: Bystander tackles robber during Wawa holdup
Girl, 11, struck by train in Southwest Philadelphia
NJ State Police trooper crashes cruiser in Salem Co.
All SB lanes of Del. Memorial Bridge reopen after fire
Show More
Coroner: Mother shot 2 kids, self in Lancaster County
Trump picks former DOJ official and Christie lawyer to head FBI
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Local teen with cystic fibrosis named Co-Athlete of the Year
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Bystander tackles robber during Wawa holdup
Officer attacked while breaking up fight in Center City
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Radnor police: Employee sold drugs in Chipotle parking lot
More Video