Reading to the Rescued

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Children are improving their reading skills by practicing in front of some four-legged friends.

The rescue dogs at the Camden County Animal Shelter have become a non-judgmental audience for the students from the Brookfield Schools.

They've been reading out loud to the dogs to boost their confidence.

In return the animals are getting companionship, and learning to be more social, which gets them ready to be adopted into new homes.

This new "Reading to the Rescued" program also teaches the children about the importance of volunteering.
Deptford Township
