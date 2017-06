A day of fun in the sun took on a very special meaning Friday in Galloway Township New Jersey.Students at Assumption Regional Catholic School are hosting its "Ribbons of Hope" Field Day.Its full of fun but its also a Fundraiser that benefits the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute.The event ends at 7 and is now open to the public.There will be a celebration of survivors and a ceremony paying tribute to those who have lost their fight against cancer.