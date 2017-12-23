Santa de-ices plane at Portland, Maine airport

PORTLAND, Maine (WPVI) --As passengers waited to board their planes in Portland, Maine - Santa came to the rescue.
A crew member at the Portland Jetport dressed as Santa and then worked to de-ice the planes.
Ice has been a major factor at the airport for cancellations and delays.
Fortunately, Santa's sleigh has a magical "de-frost" feature which allows him to deliver presents - even in below freezing temperatures.
