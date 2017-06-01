School holds 'pink out' to support teacher with cancer

An entire school community banded together Thursday to support one of their beloved teachers.Karin Kane is a 6th grade teacher at Saint Katharine Drexel School in Holland, Bucks County.She was recently diagnosed with an aggressive stage of breast cancer.Mrs. Kane has two children who also attend St. Katharine Drexel, but Thursday's event clearly shows that this school is one big family.They gathered for a "pink out" and a "Kickball for Kane" game.Students and faculty want her to know she's loved and supported."We just felt that she is one of our own and this is what our school does. We come together as a family, especially as life happens. That's one of our most important goals here as a school," said Lisa James, Director of Advancement at St. Katharine Drexel School.So far, the school community has also raised more than $6,500 for Mrs. Kane's care.They tell us she's under the weather from chemotherapy treatments, so she couldn't attend Thursday's event.----------