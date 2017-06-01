SOCIETY

School holds 'pink out' to support teacher with cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Alicia Vitarelli on Action News at 4 on June 1, 2017. (WPVI)

HOLLAND, Pa. (WPVI) --
An entire school community banded together Thursday to support one of their beloved teachers.

Karin Kane is a 6th grade teacher at Saint Katharine Drexel School in Holland, Bucks County.

She was recently diagnosed with an aggressive stage of breast cancer.

Mrs. Kane has two children who also attend St. Katharine Drexel, but Thursday's event clearly shows that this school is one big family.

They gathered for a "pink out" and a "Kickball for Kane" game.

Students and faculty want her to know she's loved and supported.

"We just felt that she is one of our own and this is what our school does. We come together as a family, especially as life happens. That's one of our most important goals here as a school," said Lisa James, Director of Advancement at St. Katharine Drexel School.

So far, the school community has also raised more than $6,500 for Mrs. Kane's care.

They tell us she's under the weather from chemotherapy treatments, so she couldn't attend Thursday's event.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
society6abc Communitycancerpa. newsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Superheroes scale hospital walls to bring joy to kids
"Hammer of God" relay and tap opening
Visions 2017: Celebrating Asian and Pacific Island culture
Making plans for Memorial Day and the Summer - FYI Philly
More Society
Top Stories
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
Man shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion
Trump says US will withdraw from Paris climate accord
Woman beaten unconscious near hospital in Frankford
2 killed by bicycle gunmen in North Philly ID'd
Business owner comes face-to-face with bear in Bucks County
$25K reward offered in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Show More
Fire destroys barn, vehicles in Burlington County
Kellogg's closing Horsham, Pa. facility
VOTE: Local teen with cystic fibrosis up for Athlete of the Year
Trucks carrying butane, fireworks catch fire
Police: Robbery may be motive in Philippines incident
More News
Top Video
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
Woman beaten unconscious near hospital in Frankford
2 killed by bicycle gunmen in North Philly ID'd
Action News Update
More Video