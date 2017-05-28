FYI PHILLY

Seven cool and fun things to do outdoors in Philly this summer

Get outside and enjoy! (WPVI)

It's nearly summertime when the living is easy...here are six fun ways to get outside and enjoy!
Morgan's Pier | Facebook
221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd (below Ben Franklin Bridge)
Assembly Rooftop Lounge (Logan Hotel) | Facebook
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
PHS Popup Beer Garden | Facebook

1438 South Street
Spruce Street Harbor Park | Facebook
301 S Columbus Blvd
King of Prussia Town Center | Events calendar
155 Village Drive, King of Prussia
DUTS: Dining Under the Stars in Media (Wednesdays, May-Sept)
State Street from Jackson to Orange
Center City Sips
Weds, 5-7pm, June 7-August 30th
