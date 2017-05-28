Seven cool and fun things to do outdoors this summer
It's nearly summertime when the living is easy...here are six fun ways to get outside and enjoy!
Morgan's Pier | Facebook
221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd (below Ben Franklin Bridge)
Assembly Rooftop Lounge (Logan Hotel) | Facebook
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
PHS Popup Beer Garden | Facebook
1438 South Street
Spruce Street Harbor Park | Facebook
301 S Columbus Blvd
King of Prussia Town Center | Events calendar
155 Village Drive, King of Prussia
DUTS: Dining Under the Stars in Media (Wednesdays, May-Sept)
State Street from Jackson to Orange
Center City Sips
Weds, 5-7pm, June 7-August 30th
societyFYI Phillyfoodalcohol
