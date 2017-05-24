Should kids open gifts at birthday parties?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's a question, getting a lot of attention online - should open gifts during their birthday party?
Etiquette experts say there are positives and negatives with each option.
Those who are pro-present opening, say it's wonderful for guests to see how much happiness their gifts bring. They also say it's a great opportunity to teach a child how to receive something graciously.
But the author of the PopSugar blog says that's one of the reasons kids shouldn't open presents at the party.
Lauren Levy says, when you put a child on the spot, their reaction can be unpredictable. What happens if the kid doesn't like the gift?
Levy goes on to write that watching another child open presents can make some kids feel uncomfortable, restless, or jealous.
And finally, she says birthday parties shouldn't be about presents, they should be about spending time with friends and family.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps