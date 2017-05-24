SOCIETY

Should kids open gifts at birthday parties?

EMBED </>More Videos

Should kids open gifts at birthday parties? Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4pm on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a question, getting a lot of attention online - should open gifts during their birthday party?

Etiquette experts say there are positives and negatives with each option.

Those who are pro-present opening, say it's wonderful for guests to see how much happiness their gifts bring. They also say it's a great opportunity to teach a child how to receive something graciously.

But the author of the PopSugar blog says that's one of the reasons kids shouldn't open presents at the party.

Lauren Levy says, when you put a child on the spot, their reaction can be unpredictable. What happens if the kid doesn't like the gift?

Levy goes on to write that watching another child open presents can make some kids feel uncomfortable, restless, or jealous.

And finally, she says birthday parties shouldn't be about presents, they should be about spending time with friends and family.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societybirthdaygiftsbig talkerstrendingparentingfamily
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
A lasting legacy in Camden
CAPSTONE projects displayed with pride
Man fails when trying to backflip at graduation
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
More Society
Top Stories
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Day 2 of Creato deliberations ends with video review
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
A dramatic preview of Action News - Wednesday night at 11
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
Show More
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Standoff ends in Evesham Township, man in custody
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers
For Manchester: United wins Europa League
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Adam's Spring Adventure at Longwood Gardens
More Video