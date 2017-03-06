Social media erupts over this confiscated gun

BALTIMORE (WPVI) --What started as a public alert from the Baltimore Police Department about an arrest, set of a comic comment chain that even the officers couldn't resist chiming in on.
It all started when the police department posted a picture on their Facebook page of the suspect's loaded gun, which was recovered during a traffic stop.
The gun was found along with some drugs inside 36-year-old Keith Gladden's car. He was then arrested.
The Baltimore PD's followers were apparently very amused by the pic of the old-fashioned weapon, writing hilarious comments such as: "Officers also recovered a monocle, top hat, and distressed damsel."
"This is the first gun you have access to in Grand Theft Auto: Gettysburg," said one follower.
"I was under the impression that John Wilkes Booth was no longer alive," joked another.
The clever comments have racked up thousands of likes and the post itself has been shared more than 130,000 times.
Baltimore police even got into the joke, commenting: "Whilst this young lad possessed this weapon illegally, his punishment shall not include that of public stoning nor shaming."
