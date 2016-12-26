SOCIETY

Army lieutenant surprises brother with homecoming at Notre Dame basketball game
EMBED </>More News Videos

A homecoming soldier surprised his brother on the basketball court.

SOUTH BEND, Indiana --
A soldier's homecoming was a slam dunk when he surprised his brother on the basketball court at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame player and New Jersey native Matt Farrell thought he was watching a video message from his brother in Afghanistan.

But what he didn't know was Lieutenant Bo Farrell was much closer ... hiding in the team's locker room.

He came out onto the court after the game and surprised his brother and their parents, who had no idea he was home for the holidays.

The brothers' parents were also surprised to see their son.

And Farrell says his coach, Mike Brey, managed to keep the whole thing a secret.

Brey and his staff had conspired for six weeks to set up the surprise, and even went so far as to prepare the fake video greeting that made it appear Bo was still overseas, just before he walked out to greet his brother.

"He got me," said Matt, who hadn't seen Bo since May. "We don't ask for much for Christmas, so this is the best present I've ever gotten."

Matt joked that he was mad at Brey and the coaching staff for keeping the secret from him for so long.

"He is very upset with me," Brey said with a smile. "What a neat family celebration."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
societyhomecomingsoldier surprisebasketballu.s. & worldfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolercollege basketballNotre Dame Fighting Irishsports
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas
Most funny and heartwarming animal stories of 2016
Child with leukemia fulfills dream of conducting orchestra
What you need to know about Kwanzaa
More Society
Top Stories
Drexel professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet
Truck overturns on I-76 ramp in King of Prussia
Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
Pennsylvania's highest-in-nation gas tax going up again
VIDEO: Shoppers, and gifts, return to stores
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Show More
Russia: Crashed jet fragments pulled from Black Sea
Trump: I'll Dissolve Foundation to Avoid 'Appearance' of Conflict
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Allentown
Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Christmas party
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Toms River
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Freezing Drizzle Advisory
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
VIDEO: Shoppers, and gifts, return to stores
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
More Video