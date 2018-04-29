The women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated hosted a resource expo for people from the Overbrook community on Saturday.The sorority's Philadelphia alumnae chapter partnered with the People's Emergency Center to provide neighbors with information about health care, housing, entrepreneurship and more.The event was held at Mount Olivet Village and named for Juanita Kidd Stout, a prominent member of Delta Sigma Theta and the first black female judge in Pennsylvania.-----