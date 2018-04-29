SOCIETY

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts community resource expo in Overbrook

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 7 p.m. on April 28, 2018. (WPVI)

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --
The women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated hosted a resource expo for people from the Overbrook community on Saturday.

The sorority's Philadelphia alumnae chapter partnered with the People's Emergency Center to provide neighbors with information about health care, housing, entrepreneurship and more.

The event was held at Mount Olivet Village and named for Juanita Kidd Stout, a prominent member of Delta Sigma Theta and the first black female judge in Pennsylvania.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPhilly Proudphiladelphia newsWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Archdiocese announces closing of Port Richmond church
Royal Navy submarine breaks through thick ice during training exercise
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Kids living with Autism get to live out their dreams
More Society
Top Stories
Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia fire
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
Phila. officer's widow speaks ahead of Abu-Jamal's hearing
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make the cut
Fire damages 3 businesses in Bala Cynwyd
US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Archdiocese announces closing of Port Richmond church
Show More
Skilled immigrants rally for change in Trenton
NRA bans weapons during Pence appearance
Eagles draft rugby player who has no football experience
Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured
Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver
More News