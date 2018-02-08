SOCIETY

South Broad Street was fun along the parade route

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Karen Rogers and I were stationed on the steps of the University of the Arts at Broad and Pine.

The crowd was great! Some fans even mixed in an A-C-T-I-O-N N-E-W-S chant with the EAGLES chants!

They were tossing footballs back and forth across the street, cheering police, cheering the Streets Department truck and cheering each other, all in good humor and super spirits.

We met kids, parents, grandparents and people from as nearby as Philly and as far away as Brazil - all here to celebrate the Eagles' big championship!

And when the players' buses arrived, it sounded as loud as Lincoln Financial Field!

Thanks, Karen, for making the 'work' part of this experience great.

Thanks, Eagles fans, for making today as much fun to work as it was to simply attend.
