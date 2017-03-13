SOCIETY

Strong neighborhoods housing fund

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Efforts to renovate and rebuild vacant properties will continue, thanks to a big financial award.

Governor John Carney and various city and state officials were on hand, in Wilmington for the announcement.

Delaware's state housing authority will receive 5.5 million dollars from various mortgage settlements.

The money will be used for the state's so-called "strong neighborhoods housing fund".

Already several homes are currently under construction, thanks to the pilot program.
