This week on FYI Philly, it's our annual down the shore special. And it's packed with things to do by the sea!

From dining destinations with a view, to new spots from Iron Chef Jose Garces, and the quintessential summer fare. Plus, a greenhouse where salt mined from the Ocean seasons your seafood. And a place for the dogs to hang.

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. This week's encore show airs at Sunday at 1 a.m. Here are the details on this week's features:

Feature shooting location
TripAdvisor says it's the BEST summer vacation destination in the entire country! Not far behind, Ocean City came in at No. 2.
TripAdvisor's Top 50 Summer Hot Spots | Visit Wildwood Crest

Dining with a view at the Shore
Anyone want a meal with a view? Melissa Magee runs down some of the best options for scenic dining down at the Jersey Shore.

Nero's Italian Steakhouse (Caesar's Atlantic City)
2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City
Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Tavern on the Bay | Facebook
800 Bay Ave, Somers Point

Water Star Grille (The Reeds at Shelter Haven)
9601 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor
Facebook

Schooner American (The Lobster House)
906 Schellengers Landing Rd, Cape May
Facebook

New Garces Restaurants down at the shore
Alicia Vitarelli gets a look inside Jose Garces' new Tropicana Trio; three new spots inside the Tropicana Casino that will take you on a culinary journey only Iron Chef could arrange.

Olon & Okatshe (The Tropicana Atlantic City)
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City
Okatshe | Tropicana

Cape May Sea Salt turns up the flavor on the shore
A dash of salt makes most everything taste better. Karen Rogers takes us to a Cape May greenhouse where they're hand-harvesting from the sea.

Cape May Sea Salt Co. (Windy Acres Farm)
153 Main Street, Cape May Court House

Taco Shop
1288 Hornet Rd, Rio Grande

Ice Cream and other fun Shore eats
It's summer season down the shore, and we got the scoop on some melt in your mouth treats and eats.
Lou Dogs
23 38th St, Sea Isle City
609-263-dogs
Facebook | Twitter: @loudogsseaisle

Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor
800 Ocean Ave, Ocean City
609-399-4927
Facebook | Instagram: @hobbyhorseicecream

Margate Dairy Bar and Burger | Facebook
9510 Ventnor Ave, Margate City
609-822-9559

Richman's Ice Cream and Burger Bar
3101 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine
609-264-5149
Facebook | Instagram: @richmansicecream/

Nana and Poppu's Ice Cream
4310 Park Rd, Sea Isle City
609-478-2112
Facebook

Fun tings to do down the Shore
Dipping your toes into the sand and the sea is a big part of the draw of summers down the shore, but there's a lot more to life at the beach. Melissa Magee rounds up eight fun things to do on your trip.
Historic Cold Spring Village
720 U.S. 9, Cape May
(609) 898-2300
Facebook

Surflight Theatre
Engleside and Beach Aves, Beach Haven
(609) 492-9477
Facebook

Monster Truck Rides
4101 Boardwalk, Wildwood
609-435-5722

Ocean City Parasailing
232 Bay Ave, Ocean City
609 399 3559
Facebook

Primal Surf School
3106 Revere Blvd, Brigantine
(609) 264-1999
Facebook

Cape May Zoo
707 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House
(609) 465-5271
Facebook

Jersey Shore Alpacas
521 NJ-47, Green Creek
(609) 889-4957
Facebook
Cape May County Bird Watching | Birding Maps and Checklists |
Birding & Butterflies

National Marbles Hall of Fame
*In the George Boyer Museum, under the auspices of the Wildwood Historical Society
3907 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood

What's on tap at the Shore: Brews, spirits and more
Craft beer and booze has been a growing trend around Philadelphia. And now we're seeing the beginnings of a beach boom down the shore. We explore four places to grab a drink on your visit.
Cape May Brewing Company
1288 Hornet Rd, Cape May
(609) 849-9933
Facebook | Twitter: @capemaybrewco
| Instagram: @capemaybrewco

Ludlam Island Brewing
9 Stoney Ct, Unit C, Ocean View
609-263-6969
Facebook | Twitter: @LudlamIsland

Lay Eye Distillery
Two locations
328 Harding Highway, Richland
135 E. Spicer Avenue, Wildwood
(856) 839-4326
Facebook

nautispirits.com
916 Shunpike Road, Cape May
(609) 770-3381
Facebook

Love the Arts: Broadway Philadelphia's Fun Home
A Tony Award-winner for best musical is coming to the Forrest Theatre. The show runs from June 13-18.
Forrest Theatre
1114 Walnut St, Philadelphia
www.TheArtsInPhilly.org
Twitter@TheArtsinPhilly
Love Arts events | Twitter: @TheArtsinPhilly

American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon (Sunday June 11, 630 a.m.)
It's a 65-mile bike ride from 5th and Race, at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge to the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
http://community.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=83852&pg=entry
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon 2017

Shelter Me: Take your dog to the beach
BYO ... dog? We found some beach spots where you can bring your own dog down the shore.
Malibu Beach/Longport Dog Beach
Ocean Drive, Longport
(856) 629-0090
Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area

Humane Society of Ocean City
1 Shelter Rd, Ocean City
(609) 398-9500
Facebook
FYI PHILLY
