This week on FYI Philly, it's our annual down the shore special. And it's packed with things to do by the sea!From dining destinations with a view, to new spots from Iron Chef Jose Garces, and the quintessential summer fare. Plus, a greenhouse where salt mined from the Ocean seasons your seafood. And a place for the dogs to hang.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. This week's encore show airs at Sunday at 1 a.m. Here are the details on this week's features:TripAdvisor says it's the BEST summer vacation destination in the entire country! Not far behind, Ocean City came in at No. 2.Anyone want a meal with a view? Melissa Magee runs down some of the best options for scenic dining down at the Jersey Shore.2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City800 Bay Ave, Somers Point9601 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor906 Schellengers Landing Rd, Cape MayAlicia Vitarelli gets a look inside Jose Garces' new Tropicana Trio; three new spots inside the Tropicana Casino that will take you on a culinary journey only Iron Chef could arrange.2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic CityA dash of salt makes most everything taste better. Karen Rogers takes us to a Cape May greenhouse where they're hand-harvesting from the sea.(Windy Acres Farm)153 Main Street, Cape May Court House1288 Hornet Rd, Rio GrandeIt's summer season down the shore, and we got the scoop on some melt in your mouth treats and eats.23 38th St, Sea Isle City609-263-dogs800 Ocean Ave, Ocean City609-399-49279510 Ventnor Ave, Margate City609-822-95593101 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine609-264-51494310 Park Rd, Sea Isle City609-478-2112Dipping your toes into the sand and the sea is a big part of the draw of summers down the shore, but there's a lot more to life at the beach. Melissa Magee rounds up eight fun things to do on your trip.720 U.S. 9, Cape May(609) 898-2300Engleside and Beach Aves, Beach Haven(609) 492-9477Monster Truck Rides4101 Boardwalk, Wildwood609-435-5722232 Bay Ave, Ocean City609 399 35593106 Revere Blvd, Brigantine(609) 264-1999707 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House(609) 465-5271521 NJ-47, Green Creek(609) 889-4957*In the George Boyer Museum, under the auspices of the Wildwood Historical Society3907 Pacific Avenue, WildwoodCraft beer and booze has been a growing trend around Philadelphia. And now we're seeing the beginnings of a beach boom down the shore. We explore four places to grab a drink on your visit.1288 Hornet Rd, Cape May(609) 849-99339 Stoney Ct, Unit C, Ocean View609-263-6969Two locations328 Harding Highway, Richland135 E. Spicer Avenue, Wildwood(856) 839-4326916 Shunpike Road, Cape May(609) 770-3381A Tony Award-winner for best musical is coming to the Forrest Theatre. The show runs from June 13-18.1114 Walnut St, Philadelphiawww.TheArtsInPhilly.orgTwitter@TheArtsinPhilly Love Arts events | Twitter: @TheArtsinPhilly (Sunday June 11, 630 a.m.)It's a 65-mile bike ride from 5th and Race, at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge to the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.http://community.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=83852&pg=entryBYO ... dog? We found some beach spots where you can bring your own dog down the shore.Ocean Drive, Longport(856) 629-00901 Shelter Rd, Ocean City(609) 398-9500