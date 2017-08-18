SOCIETY

Summer Youth Employment Program internships

It's been a busy and productive summer for Philadelphia teenagers taking part in the city's summer work project (WPVI)

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
It's been a busy and productive summer for Philadelphia teenagers taking part in the city's summer work project.

14 to 18 year olds have completed their internships as part of the Summer Youth Employment Program and Urban Affairs Coalition.

It taught the teens financial responsibility and gave them a taste of what life is like after high school.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand to help the teens celebrate.

Students created posters to show off what they learned during the program.
