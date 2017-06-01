SOCIETY

Superheroes scale New York hospital walls to bring joy to kids

Lauren Glassberg has the latest details.

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WPVI) --
Some young patients at a New York hospital got quite a surprise outside their windows Wednesday.

Superheroes armed with window washing equipment scaled the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, thanks to members of the Tri-State Facade Services of Poughkeepsie who wanted to bring some joy to the children.

Gianna Ditoro enjoyed the experience, and so did her brother who came to visit her dressed for the part. Cameron Talbot has been a patient since September, battling cancer, and stepping outside the hospital was a big treat for him.

"He jumped up, got dressed and said, 'Let's go outside, dad, and let's see the superheroes and meet with them," Cameron's father, Jason Talbot, said. "It's a really cool day for us."

Not all the kids got to come outside, but still, the view was pretty cool.

"It helped," patient Allen Rajasaid. "It's a very nice experience. I liked it a lot."

The first time the workers cleaned windows in costume was about 10 years ago at Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital, and it was such a success that it became a "thing."

"Me and my brother, we have eight kids among us," said David Grady, of Tri-State Facade Services. "And having all those healthy kids, the idea that we can give back to some little kids who maybe aren't as fortunate, it's a nice thing to be able to do."

And it's one that the hospital welcomes.

"We're really just celebrating the superhero powers of our kids and families and our staff," child life director Tricia Hiller said.
