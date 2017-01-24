SOCIETY

Survey reveals how often single men change their bed sheets

It's a question that you may not want the answer to. How frequently does a single man change his bed sheets? (WPVI)

It's a question that you may not want the answer to. How frequently does a single man change his bed sheets?

Experts recommend you should wash and change your sheets at least once a week.

But a survey of men conducted by the mattress company Ergoflex found that nearly half - 49 percent - only wash their sheets only four times a year and rarely changed the pillowcases.

This study had to do with germs and stressed the importance of washing the place we lay our head at the end of the day.

Women did fare better with 44 percent of respondents saying they wash their sheets once a week.
