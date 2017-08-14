SOCIETY

Texas tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your next design

EMBED </>More Videos

Tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your next design: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 14, 2017. (WPVI)

DALLAS (WPVI) --
If you're indecisive and you want a tattoo, but you could never commit or decide on a design - you're in luck.

Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas has unveiled a new "get what you get" tattoo vending machine.

It's essentially a coin-operated bubble gum machine full of little plastic containers containing tattoo designs.

You pay $100 to turn the dial and whatever design comes out is what you'll get

The owner says, don't worry because the surprise designs are "all good ones."

And so far the shop days they've had a taker.

The client got a snake design inside their plastic pod and the artist was able to tattoo that exact design on their arm.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societytattoobig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Twitter account set up to identify Unite the Right protesters
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
6abc Loves the Arts: Fun on the Parkway
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
Temple Hospital seeks help to ID unconscious patient
Driver purposely steers into pizzeria near Paris, killing girl
Man charged in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Man sought for urinating on synagogue in NE Phila.
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Show More
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Boyfriend charged after woman killed in Mercer Co. home
Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence
AccuWeather: Light Showers Overnight
More News
Top Video
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Action News Update
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
More Video