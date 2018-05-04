GOOD NEWS

South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers

A South Carolina teenager reacted with tears when his long-time classmate and friend gave him a new pair of shoes and other items. (KFSN)

A South Carolina teenager reacted with tears when his long-time classmate and friend, Sofi Cruz Turner, gave him a new pair of shoes and other items as a gesture of appreciation for his years of friendship.

This video shows the moment Sofi gave the new shoes, shirts, socks and a backpack to Jahiem during class and Jahiem's emotional response.

Sofi shared the clip on Facebook, writing:

"The past week and a half, I have been planning on doing something special for a good friend of mine. His name is Jahiem. I have known Jahiem since the third grade in Mrs. Dragotta's class. He has always been that one student where he does all of his work when due, never misses school, always helping the teacher out with stuff in class, and always being a happy human being."
The previous week, Jahiem had asked if someone could buy him a new pair of shoes, while not wanting "to sound in need," Sofi said. She wrote that she had always wanted to get Jahiem a gift, but either didn't have "the money or the gut to do it." However, she said that after getting a job and saving money, she decided to buy him shoes the next day.

"When giving him his stuff and watching him open his bag, all my emotions were coming out," Sofi continued. "Seeing him crying was very emotional because I could see that he-- didn't know what to think. I am so thankful to know that giving Jahiem those shoes made him so happy and allowing me to realize that giving someone something so special can be life-changing."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsviral videou.s. & worldSouth Carolina
GOOD NEWS
High school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges
Boys stop bball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
More good news
SOCIETY
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Hawaii poised to ban sale of some sunscreens that harm coral
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
A shared battle: Couple fight cancer together
More Society
Top Stories
Man carrying AR-15 in Abington in custody over mental health concerns
Suspect sought for 2 Philly corner store robberies
Airport stabbing suspect charged; victim identified
Fire erupts inside parking garage in Center City
Bold thieves take, then return, Wilmington food truck
Mom shot to death while driving in NJ, possibly at random
AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Drexel expert discusses volcanic eruption in Hawaii
Show More
Fake DJ gains access to Philly school, meets with students
After flirting with gun-control movement, Trump faces NRA
Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston for Sixers game
2 suspects sought for Feltonville home invasion
Mays Landing father indicted in death of 4-month-old son
More News